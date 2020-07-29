Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Stock Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Richard J. Harshman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.55 per share, with a total value of $97,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,182.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $104.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.29. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNC. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

