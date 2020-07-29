Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,184,000 after purchasing an additional 29,350 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $324,874,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total transaction of $1,244,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total transaction of $1,690,832.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,040 shares of company stock worth $4,415,607 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ROP. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.44.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $423.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.92. The firm has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $441.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

