Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,302 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 15,955 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of General Motors by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,523 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in General Motors by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,268 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett bought 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $241,800.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM opened at $26.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. General Motors has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.37 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GM shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cfra cut shares of General Motors to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.21.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

