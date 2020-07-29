Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $624,150,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 52.3% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,684,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,059,000 after buying an additional 1,264,927 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 33.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,221,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,983,000 after buying an additional 559,576 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 38.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,717,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,246,000 after buying an additional 475,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 18.8% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 2,443,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,059,000 after buying an additional 387,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.15.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,291,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,514 shares in the company, valued at $10,764,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE opened at $175.79 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $181.99. The stock has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.76 and a 200-day moving average of $153.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

