Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 314 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Humana by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,819,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,830,998,000 after purchasing an additional 39,441 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 46.9% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,164,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,562,000 after purchasing an additional 691,296 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 35.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,091,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $656,698,000 after purchasing an additional 546,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $592,780,000 after acquiring an additional 83,908 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 16.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $418,464,000 after acquiring an additional 195,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUM. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $421.00 to $397.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Humana from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $411.29.

NYSE:HUM opened at $386.65 on Wednesday. Humana Inc has a 12-month low of $208.25 and a 12-month high of $412.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $387.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.16.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. Humana had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $18.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.