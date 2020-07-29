Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $12,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter worth $28,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter worth $32,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 87.4% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra reduced their price target on Cummins from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cummins from $125.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.06.

CMI stock opened at $195.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.14. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $204.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.41.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.82%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

