Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 75 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Tyler Technologies worth $8,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 47,332.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 501,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 500,781 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,005,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,054,000 after purchasing an additional 463,774 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,581,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 778,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,749,000 after acquiring an additional 332,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 206,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,334,000 after acquiring an additional 125,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 19,200 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.58, for a total transaction of $7,287,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,306,433.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $9,364,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,617,232.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,311 shares of company stock worth $37,929,019 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TYL opened at $347.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.54 and a fifty-two week high of $382.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.80.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The company had revenue of $276.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer cut Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.09.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.