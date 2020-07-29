Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,075 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,075 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $12,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.8% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV stock opened at $115.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.89. Travelers Companies Inc has a one year low of $76.99 and a one year high of $153.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. William Blair raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.76.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.