Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 350 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $10,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 6.1% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 8.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 939,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,150,000 after purchasing an additional 74,968 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 5.5% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Synopsys by 40.7% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 89,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,465,000 after purchasing an additional 25,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter worth $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 5,582 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $948,995.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,590,235.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total value of $101,808.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,998,000.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 114,755 shares of company stock valued at $20,153,822 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS opened at $194.90 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $204.90. The company has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 63.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. Synopsys had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $861.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.