Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,839 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $10,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 56,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.4% in the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF opened at $64.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.24 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Capital One Financial Corp. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $107.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.92.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $192,138.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.47.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

