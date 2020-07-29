Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of FMC worth $8,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 60.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FMC. TheStreet raised FMC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on FMC from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on FMC from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.44.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $106.45 on Wednesday. FMC Corp has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $108.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.25.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. FMC had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. FMC’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

