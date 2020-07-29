Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 14,644 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,585 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 14,644 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $12,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,413,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 35.2% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,722,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $138,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,608.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $56,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,821.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,067 shares of company stock valued at $23,676,534. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $134.78 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $142.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.24. The firm has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.36. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

