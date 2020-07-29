Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 13,019 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,195,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,019 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.0% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $112,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $45,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 217.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $97.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

