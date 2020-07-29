Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 937,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,473 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.0% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $112,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

In related news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $15,200,947.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,005,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $115,102,613.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,519.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,570,603 shares of company stock worth $179,504,390. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $127.88 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $128.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.08. The firm has a market cap of $312.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.91%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

