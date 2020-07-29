Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 48,715 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,491 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,715 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 55.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 59.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 38.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EOG. SunTrust Banks upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EOG Resources from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.84.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $47.27 on Wednesday. EOG Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

