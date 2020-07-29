Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 235 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Msci were worth $11,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Msci by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Msci by 9.5% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Msci by 20.4% in the second quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Msci by 9.0% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Msci by 17.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Msci from $314.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Msci in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.33.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $376.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 58.03 and a beta of 0.94. Msci Inc has a fifty-two week low of $206.82 and a fifty-two week high of $398.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $350.52 and a 200-day moving average of $313.77.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $409.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.25 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 286.63% and a net margin of 33.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Msci’s payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.47, for a total transaction of $868,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 283,045 shares in the company, valued at $98,349,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,750. 2.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

