Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,369,812 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 29,228 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.7% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $75,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 31,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,816,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,523,729,000 after buying an additional 1,239,207 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,177,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,035,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $63,552,000 after buying an additional 9,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 171,355 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.48 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.54. The company has a market capitalization of $235.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.45.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

