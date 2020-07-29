Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.80 Million Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,406 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $9,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the first quarter worth approximately $1,719,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,655,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in SYSCO by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 184,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 21,421 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

NYSE:SYY opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. SYSCO’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. SYSCO’s payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank purchased 600,000 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.42 per share, with a total value of $28,452,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 703,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

