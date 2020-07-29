Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.97 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 388.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 217.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 4,342 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $318,268.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,294,720.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 40,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $2,952,524.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 358,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,292,856.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 616,149 shares of company stock valued at $45,164,779 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $73.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.95. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $90.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.31.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.68 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

