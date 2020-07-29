Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $13.57 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,771 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $13,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $405,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at $4,096,351.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 22,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $2,044,175.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 202,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,424,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,001. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ETN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Eaton from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens cut Eaton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Eaton from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.24.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $93.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. Eaton Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $105.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

