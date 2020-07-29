Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.48 Million Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of AmerisourceBergen worth $11,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $134,397,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,892,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,978,000 after acquiring an additional 860,769 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at $54,923,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,810,000 after buying an additional 563,039 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at $32,425,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $102.11 on Wednesday. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52-week low of $72.06 and a 52-week high of $105.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.74.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $47.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.90 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total transaction of $2,002,143.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,026 shares in the company, valued at $16,298,195.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 19,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $1,936,661.40. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,102 shares of company stock valued at $7,850,280. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABC. ValuEngine cut AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.30.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

