Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.26 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $11,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Cintas by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,839,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 633,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,454,000 after buying an additional 33,569 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Cintas by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CTAS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cintas from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cintas from $249.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair cut Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.70.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $293.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.44. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $154.33 and a one year high of $311.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $274.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 12.36%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

