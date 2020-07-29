Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 182,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $12,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,892,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,652,000 after buying an additional 310,406 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,791,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,962,000 after buying an additional 102,225 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 53.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,472,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,195,000 after buying an additional 3,646,838 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 5.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,859,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,688,000 after buying an additional 521,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 39.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,807,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,999,000 after buying an additional 1,924,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST opened at $76.19 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $77.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.95. The firm has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNST. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.65.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 84,465 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total value of $5,609,320.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,435,328.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sydney Selati sold 5,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $330,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,445 shares in the company, valued at $2,672,201.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 196,108 shares of company stock worth $13,486,804. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

