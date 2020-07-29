Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 146,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,693 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $8,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 46.0% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 59.5% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

PRU opened at $64.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Prudential Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $103.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.54 and its 200 day moving average is $67.71. The stock has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.70.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.52). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. DOWLING & PARTN downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.93.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

