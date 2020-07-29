Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,488 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALXN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALXN stock opened at $105.21 on Wednesday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.67 and a fifty-two week high of $125.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.01.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 44.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALXN shares. BidaskClub cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, William Blair lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.35.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

