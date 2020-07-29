Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of PerkinElmer worth $8,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 144,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,851,000 after acquiring an additional 53,918 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 167,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 13,404 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter Barrett sold 7,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $756,030.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $519,139.44. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PKI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $102.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.47.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $112.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.90 and a 200-day moving average of $92.05. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.91 and a 52 week high of $115.81.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $811.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.32 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

