Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $9,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,563,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,141,783,000 after buying an additional 95,435 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,778,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $831,186,000 after purchasing an additional 80,107 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,039,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,635,000 after purchasing an additional 212,224 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Align Technology by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,870,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,356,000 after purchasing an additional 974,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,609,000 after purchasing an additional 68,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In related news, CFO John Morici sold 5,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $1,332,654.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,686.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $2,511,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,241,054 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. OTR Global raised Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America downgraded Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Align Technology from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $299.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $279.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 2.01. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.88 and a 12-month high of $326.36.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $352.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.50 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 81.50% and a net margin of 78.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.