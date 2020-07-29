Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $11,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,139,000. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 52,300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,790,752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797,977 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,577 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,796,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,743,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,651,000 after acquiring an additional 949,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on AFLAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AFLAC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.60.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $55.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.27 and a 200-day moving average of $40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

