Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Motorola Solutions worth $12,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 142.2% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $569,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $192.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.54.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $136.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.41 and its 200 day moving average is $151.99. Motorola Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $120.77 and a twelve month high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 146.43% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

