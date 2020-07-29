Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 437,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,325 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $8,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 188.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.37.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $19.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.72. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.17.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

