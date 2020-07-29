Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $9,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in L3Harris by 161.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in L3Harris by 90.4% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris by 1,144.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 40,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36,791 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris alerts:

Shares of LHX stock opened at $171.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. L3Harris has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $230.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.55.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,589,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $309,255.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LHX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of L3Harris from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.05.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.