Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 92,981 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 762,325 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,981 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of HP worth $13,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,085,158 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,754,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HP by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,651,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $392,609,000 after buying an additional 974,006 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in HP by 100.0% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 20,000,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $347,200,000 after buying an additional 10,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in HP by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,852,872 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $327,286,000 after buying an additional 116,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HP by 107.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,289,519 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $300,146,000 after buying an additional 8,956,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

HPQ opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.92. The company has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. HP had a negative return on equity of 295.77% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $222,345.00. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $747,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,729.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 80,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,835 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HP in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised HP to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine lowered HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

