Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 28,995 Shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,995 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Duke Realty worth $9,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,949,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,196,413,000 after acquiring an additional 262,612 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 31.2% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 33,926,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,098,536,000 after acquiring an additional 8,076,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,313,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,261,000 after acquiring an additional 167,812 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 51.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,818,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,433,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,334,000 after acquiring an additional 132,580 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.55.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $38.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.53. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Duke Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $38.88.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $218.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.56 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 43.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 4,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total transaction of $181,377.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.