Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 10,775 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 419,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,775 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $14,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.6% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 478,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after buying an additional 25,579 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 134,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.9% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 2,854 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.91 per share, with a total value of $99,633.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,751 shares in the company, valued at $270,587.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $437,618.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Charles Schwab from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Argus lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $33.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.10.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

