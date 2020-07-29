Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 265 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $9,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 61.1% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,565,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,471,000 after purchasing an additional 28,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $858.77, for a total value of $689,592.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,329,586.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,011.38, for a total transaction of $894,059.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,296,119.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,869 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,473 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,059.20.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,112.23 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,187.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 123.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,074.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $895.70.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

