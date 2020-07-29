Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Position Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 20.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,194 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,152 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $10,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nike by 668.9% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nike in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nike by 68.9% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NKE shares. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Nike from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nike from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.36.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 56,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $5,550,209.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 292,313 shares of company stock worth $28,847,939. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $96.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.16. Nike Inc has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $151.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

