Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) Raises Dividend to $0.58 Per Share

Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.5775 per share by the solar energy provider on Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

Nextera Energy Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 51.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Nextera Energy Partners has a payout ratio of -165.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Nextera Energy Partners to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.1%.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $60.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.53. Nextera Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $61.87.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.58 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. Nextera Energy Partners’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nextera Energy Partners will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nextera Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.71.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

