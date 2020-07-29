NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 146 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 72.3% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 97,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,326,000 after purchasing an additional 40,753 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 81,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,234,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 21,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $193.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.92. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The company has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus dropped their price target on Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Gabelli lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.53.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 7,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total value of $1,450,633.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jerome Charton sold 2,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.57, for a total value of $562,264.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,463.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,658,061. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

