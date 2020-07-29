NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 12,324 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,715 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,324 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $197,547,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 62.0% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 51,098,081 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $246,804,000 after buying an additional 19,549,840 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 100.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,489,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $51,616,000 after buying an additional 4,253,850 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 4,281.6% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,796,572 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $18,337,000 after buying an additional 3,709,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Ford Motor by 22.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,113,378 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $72,998,000 after buying an additional 2,755,800 shares in the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.54.

In related news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. acquired 194,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 828,922 shares in the company, valued at $4,252,369.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:F opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.45. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $34.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

