NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 556.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 3.0% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 10.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 11,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 21,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Seattle Genetics news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 500,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $79,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 24,598 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.08, for a total transaction of $4,085,235.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 761,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,415,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 721,041 shares of company stock worth $115,476,023. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SGEN shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Seattle Genetics from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Seattle Genetics from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.95.

Seattle Genetics stock opened at $171.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.42. The stock has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.14 and a beta of 1.46. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.44 and a fifty-two week high of $187.99.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $234.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

