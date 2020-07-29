NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $316,000 Stock Holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Humana were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,735,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Humana by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Humana by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Humana by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 154,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,655,000 after purchasing an additional 94,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUM. ValuEngine downgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. CSFB lifted their price target on Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.29.

NYSE:HUM opened at $386.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $387.51 and its 200 day moving average is $361.16. Humana Inc has a 12 month low of $208.25 and a 12 month high of $412.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.56. Humana had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $18.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. Humana’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

