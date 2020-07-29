NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $280,000 Stake in Slack (NYSE:WORK)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Slack (NYSE:WORK) by 192.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Slack were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Slack by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,901,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,083,000 after purchasing an additional 21,959,800 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Slack by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,474,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556,329 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Slack by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,479,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,266 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Slack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,993,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Slack by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,734,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,564,000 after purchasing an additional 272,172 shares during the last quarter. 51.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Slack news, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $3,118,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,528.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 44,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,306,130 shares of company stock worth $76,163,601 in the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WORK stock opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Slack has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $40.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion and a PE ratio of -20.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day moving average is $27.81.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Slack had a negative return on equity of 79.21% and a negative net margin of 87.91%. The company had revenue of $201.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.12 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WORK. Barclays raised Slack to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Slack from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Slack from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Slack from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Slack presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.08.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

