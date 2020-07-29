NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $242,000 Position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Etsy were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Etsy during the second quarter worth $4,265,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the second quarter worth $807,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at $548,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 282,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,016,000 after buying an additional 6,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Etsy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Etsy from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Etsy from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.05.

Etsy stock opened at $102.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.68. Etsy Inc has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $115.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Etsy had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $228.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $212,952.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,567.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $87,481.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,299 shares of company stock worth $28,243,933. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.