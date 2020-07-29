NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Crowdstrike were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,497,000 after acquiring an additional 610,004 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 29,632 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter valued at $480,000. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $105.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.97. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $118.58.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $178.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.39 million. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 23.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $1,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 243,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total transaction of $28,296,468.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,242,077 shares of company stock valued at $937,283,653 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Crowdstrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.83.

