NEXT Financial Group Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 94.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.47.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $192,138.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COF stock opened at $64.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71 and a beta of 1.75. Capital One Financial Corp. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $107.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

