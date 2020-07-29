NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys New Holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.23% of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 6.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 37,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

UWM stock opened at $50.39 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $81.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.43.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.