NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 16,897 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 300.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,527 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,897 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,685 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 94.6% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 2,687 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 107.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 238.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded American Airlines Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded American Airlines Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays downgraded American Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group Inc has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $31.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average is $16.50.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($7.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.03) by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc will post -16.2 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

