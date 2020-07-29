Newmont Goldcorp’s (NEM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $72.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NEM. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.92.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $68.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.81. The firm has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.34. Newmont Goldcorp has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $70.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $234,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,579,965.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 67,982 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total transaction of $4,441,264.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 342,823 shares in the company, valued at $22,396,626.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,217 shares of company stock valued at $7,456,593. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 608.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 3,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

