New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Gold Inc. is focused on the exploration and development of the Afton Copper-Gold Project, located 6 miles (10 km) west of Kamloops, British Columbia. “

Get New Gold alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NGD. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of New Gold from $0.75 to $1.20 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James set a $1.25 price objective on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sell rating and issued a $0.55 price objective on shares of New Gold in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of New Gold from $2.10 to $2.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.53.

NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.71.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $142.30 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 509.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,096,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 916,633 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,135,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 130,010 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 351.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,344,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Gold (NGD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.