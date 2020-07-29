NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,053 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,036 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NetApp were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 140,979 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 68,437 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,958,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $415,152,000 after acquiring an additional 95,027 shares during the period. AXA lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 513.6% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 64,855 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 54,286 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth $2,064,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth $514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.89.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $42.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. NetApp Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $65.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.58.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 168.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

